Illness forces Cody Johnson to cancel remaining 2025 concerts

A health emergency is forcing Cody Johnson off the road for the rest of 2025.

"It is with a very heavy heart I have to share the remainder of this year's concert performances will not be able to happen," he posted Tuesday morning on his socials. "While battling a severe upper respiratory and sinus infection, I burst my ear drum."

"The severity of the rupture means I must undergo immediate surgery," he continues. "The healing process will take many weeks, and it is not possible for me to sing during this time. Without the surgery my downtime could be months."

"I pray for full healing so I can get well and return to doing what I love," he closes. "Thank you COJO Nation for the love and support now, and always."

Cody's post also notes fans should "stay tuned for an email from your ticket providers for further details."

The "'Til You Can't" hitmaker still had half a dozen shows on his calendar for 2025, starting with an Oct. 18 date at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh and wrapping with a Dec. 5 show at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.

