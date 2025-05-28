'I'm the Problem' pushes Morgan Wallen toward global superstardom

Morgan Wallen's officially an international star, as his new album debuts at #1 in seven countries.

I'm the Problem debuted at the top of the charts for the first time in the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, Norway and Scotland, a feat he's repeating in the U.S. and Canada.

In the U.K., his previous album didn't even come close.

"The massive growth that we've seen in the UK is truly something special," he tells Official Charts. "One Thing At a Time debuted at #40 and I'm The Problem is debuting at #1 only two years apart. I am so grateful and humbled my music is connecting in a place where we have spent time and worked to build a real and meaningful relationship with our fans there."

In the U.S., both One Thing at a Time and Dangerous: The Double Album have been on the Billboard 200 for more than 100 weeks each — something that's never before been accomplished.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.