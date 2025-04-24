Is Dasha 'Here for the Party' or 'Not at This Party'? You pick

Is Dasha here for the party — or not? It turns out you can have it either way.

The follow-up to her country/pop smash "Austin" is the new single "Not at This Party," where thoughts of a missing paramour are distracting her from the celebration.

Now she's also putting out a cover of Gretchen Wilson's 2004 hit "Here for the Party."

“'Here for the Party' is unapologetic and fun," Dasha says. "When I perform this track, it feels like I'm giving people permission to let loose and be themselves. It's the kind of song that owns the room, and that's the vibe l love bringing to my shows.”

Dasha's version of "Here for the Party" is available on Amazon Music now, and she'll perform it during the Stagecoach livestream as well.

