Is Dasha 'Here for the Party' or 'Not at This Party'? You pick

Catherine Powell/NBC
By Stephen Hubbard

Is Dasha here for the party — or not? It turns out you can have it either way.

The follow-up to her country/pop smash "Austin" is the new single "Not at This Party," where thoughts of a missing paramour are distracting her from the celebration.

Now she's also putting out a cover of Gretchen Wilson's 2004 hit "Here for the Party."

“'Here for the Party' is unapologetic and fun," Dasha says. "When I perform this track, it feels like I'm giving people permission to let loose and be themselves. It's the kind of song that owns the room, and that's the vibe l love bringing to my shows.”

Dasha's version of "Here for the Party" is available on Amazon Music now, and she'll perform it during the Stagecoach livestream as well.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!