It's no April Fools' joke: Dolly's 'Jolene' turns into jeans

Even though Dolly Parton's often said "Jolene" is one of her most-covered songs, there's a new version you probably didn't see coming. In fact, this time it's not even a song — it's blue jeans.

The beloved icon's teaming up with Good American, unleashing a limited-edition collection known as Dolly's Joleans. Appropriately, the line features rhinestones and other Dolly-esque details.

"I've always believed what you wear should make you feel as fabulous as you truly are, and this brand new line, Dolly's Joleans, is all about celebrating individuality with a touch of sparkle," Dolly says. "I'm inspired by Good American's ability to create clothes that make women feel confident and ready to shine!"

The collection runs between $64 and $229, and comes in sizes ranging from XS to 5X. It'll be available in select Nordstrom stores and online.

