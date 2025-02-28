It's not the 'End of the Road' for Union Station: Alison Krauss is back with Arcadia

What do Alison Krauss & Union Station sound like now that Dan Tyminski's not in the band? You can find out with the new track "Granite Mills," featuring new member Russell Moore.

"Jerry [Douglas], Ron [Block], Barry [Bales] and I all met when Dan Tyminski left the band," Alison recalls, "and Jerry asked me, 'What do you think?' I said, 'Russell Moore,' and they all said, 'Absolutely!'"

"I couldn't believe it when we went into the studio and his voice came through the speakers," she continues. "He just stands there and sings with his hands in his pockets, and he kills it."

"Granite Mills" follows "Looks Like the End of the Road," from the band's new Arcadia record. Set to arrive March 28, it's the first new music from AKUS in 14 years.

Prior to joining AKUS, Russell became the International Bluegrass Music Association's most-awarded male vocalist of all time as a member of IIIrd Tyme Out. Of course, Alison is the 1995 CMA female vocalist of the year, with country hits like "When You Say Nothing at All" and "Whiskey Lullaby" to her credit.

