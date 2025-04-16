Jackson Dean wants to 'Be Your Man'

With "Heavens to Betsy" making its way into the top 30, Jackson Dean's getting ready to put out new music.

"We've been in the studio cooking the last couple months and exploring some new territory," he revealed in a video on his socials. "We're getting ready to let one go on May 9. It's called 'Be Your Man.'"

"It's a groovy little tune," he continues. "It's designed to make your feet move. I really hope you love it."

The last time Jackson released new music was when he put out his sophomore album, On the Back of My Dreams, in September. It followed his breakthrough #1, "Don't Come Lookin'," and his subsequent hit, "Fearless."

