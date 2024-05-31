Jackson Dean dedicates "Big Blue Sky" to late dog

Jackson Dean's paying tribute to his late childhood dog in his new song, "Big Blue Sky."



"He got that big blue sky on his mind/ Running like he's still got time on his side/ Dying just to see it/ Living just to breathe it/ Has he just been dreaming/ Or is it somewhere somewhere underneath that big blue sky," Jackson sings in the chorus as he imagines meeting his remarkable pup, Carl, as a human living life to the fullest.



"We had Carl since he could fit in the palm of my hand and I was thinking about him, all of the adventures we went on together and all the times he'd been there for me—he was just a damn good dog, and I wanted to write a song with a really big sound to really do his personality justice," shares Jackson.



"The inspiration may be a little bittersweet but there is a real joy to 'Big Blue Sky' and it fills my cup to watch the boys in the band absolutely tear it up on stage as a tip of the hat to Carl," he adds.



"Big Blue Sky" previews Jackson's follow-up to his 2022 debut album, Greenbroke, which spawned the chart-topping "Don't Come Lookin'."



For tickets to see Jackson open for Lainey Wilson on her Country's Cool Again Tour, visit jacksondeanmusic.com.

