Jackson Dean's taking "Heavens to Betsy" to radio

Jackson Dean is dropping his new single, "Heavens to Betsy," on Friday.



If you've seen Jackson live or heard his Live at the Ryman project, you know how touching and meaningful the song's narrative is.



"'Heavens to Betsy' is like the little song that could. We wrote it and never thought it'd see the light of day but I started playing it on radio tour to get it out of my head… and kill time and I saw a grown man break down and cry to it. That's an image that will hit you like a ton of bricks," says Jackson, who co-wrote the track with Benjy Davis and Driver Williams.



"So we started incorporating a bigger version of it into our live shows and I thought the Live At The Ryman version would be the only place it lived. But once again this song exceeded my expectations… night after night people tell me how it's helping them through their grief – which is such a beautiful thing," he shares in a press statement.



"Just the other day someone told me that their father died 11 years ago and hearing 'Betsy' gave them the closure they've been seeking," Jackson recalls. "That's the reason we do this. Being able to connect in such a big, meaningful way is an honor I do not take lightly."



"Heavens To Betsy" is the follow-up single to "Fearless" and the chart-topping "Don't Come Lookin'"; both are from Jackson's debut album, Greenbroke.



You can presave "Heavens to Betsy" now to hear it as soon as it drops. While you wait, check out a preview clip on Jackson's Instagram.

