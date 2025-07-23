James Taylor & Emmylou Harris join Trisha Yearwood for all-star tribute to Linda Ronstadt

Trisha Yearwood led an all-star tribute to Linda Ronstadt Tuesday evening in the Country Music Hall of Fame's CMA Theater, showcasing collaborations with James Taylor, Emmylou Harris, Rodney Crowell, Patti Scialfa and more.

“I’m not exaggerating when I say that Linda Ronstadt is THE reason I became a singer,” Trisha pointed out. “Celebrating Linda and her fellow L.A.-based musicians alongside some of my biggest musical heroes is a lifelong dream come true for me.”

The concert coincides with the museum's Western Edge: The Roots and Reverberations of Los Angeles Country-Rock exhibit, which wraps its 3-year run on Sept. 16.

Here's the night's set list, ahead of its August premiere on the Hall of Fame's YouTube channel:

"Silver Threads and Golden Needles" -- Trisha Yearwood

"Long Long Time" -- Trisha Yearwood

"To Know Him Is to Love Him" -- Trisha Yearwood, Emmylou Harris and Patti Scialfa

"Valerie" -- Emmylou Harris and Patti Scialfa

"Birds" -- Trisha Yearwood, Emmylou Harris and Patti Scialfa

"You're No Good" -- Trisha Yearwood

"Louise" -- Trisha Yearwood

"Desperado" -- Trisha Yearwood with Bernie Leadon on guitar

"Blue Bayou" -- Trisha Yearwood

"Love Has No Pride" -- Trisha Yearwood

"Try Me Again" -- Trisha Yearwood

"It's So Easy -- "Trisha Yearwood

"What Kind of Love" -- Rodney Crowell

"I Can't Help It If I'm Still in Love with You" -- Trisha Yearwood and Rodney Crowell

"When Will I Be Loved" -- Trisha Yearwood

"Hey Mister, That's Me Up on the Jukebox" -- James Taylor

"I Think It's Gonna Work Out Fine" -- James Taylor and Trisha Yearwood

"The Water Is Wide" -- Trisha Yearwood, Rodney Crowell, Emmylou Harris, Patti Scialfa and James Taylor

