Jason Aldean extends tour & asks 'How Far Does a Goodbye Go'

Jason Aldean's extending his Full Throttle Tour into next year, as he simultaneously launches his new single.

"'How Far Does A Goodbye Go' is a song for anybody who has ever felt the sting of a breakup," he shared on his socials, adding a broken heart emoji.

It's the follow-up to his 30th #1, "Whiskey Drink," which topped the chart in June. It's also the first taste of his 12th studio album, his first since 2023's Highway Desperado.

While his 2025 Full Throttle Tour wraps in November, he's adding nine U.S. dates in 2026, starting Jan. 15 in North Little Rock, Arkansas, and wrapping Jan. 31 in Atlantic City. Tickets go on sale Sept. 19.

Nate Smith, Lanie Gardner and Dee Jay Silver will join him on the new dates.

