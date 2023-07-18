Jason Aldean says "Try That In A Small Town" accusations are "not only meritless, but dangerous"

Jason Aldean says online accusations his "Try That In A Small Town" video is "pro-lynching" are "not only meritless, but dangerous."

The video shows the Georgia native performing the song in front of a courthouse with an American flag at the entrance, intercut with news footage of a burning flag, protesters clashing with police and a convenience store robbery.

CMT has pulled the video after running it for three days, according to Billboard.

"There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it," Jason responds, "and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far."

You can read his full statement on Facebook.

