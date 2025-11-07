Jason Aldean sings 'Songs About Us' with Luke Bryan, Brittany Aldean & David Lee Murphy

Jason Aldean's 12th album, Songs About Us, features Luke Bryan on the title track and is set to arrive April 24, 2026, the same week they play the University of Georgia's Sanford Stadium together.

The 20-song collection also features Jason's first-ever duet with wife Brittany Aldean on "Easier Gone," as well as a reimagining of the classic "Dust on the Bottle" with its creator, David Lee Murphy.

Jason co-wrote the very personal "Help You Remember," which was inspired by family members dealing with dementia.

“It means the world when one of my songs helps someone through a hard time—or celebrates their best moments,” he says. “This album is about all of that—the highs, the lows, and everything in between."

"Every track started with a real story or feeling, and together we turned those experiences into music," he continues. "In the end, I realized this album is about all of us. These are songs about us.”

The tracks "Help You Remember," "Hard to Love You" and "Lovin' Me Too Long" are out now, along with the record's lead single, "How Far Does a Goodbye Go."

Here's the complete track listing for Jason Aldean's Songs About Us:

"Anytime Soon"

"Drinking About You"

"Don't Tell on Me"

"How Far Does a Goodbye Go"

"Songs About Us" [Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan]

"Good Thing Going"

"She's Why"

"Backroads of My Memory"

"Dust on the Bottle" [Jason Aldean & David Lee Murphy]

"The High Road"

"Easier Gone" [Jason Aldean & Brittany Aldean]

"Help You Remember"

"Country into Rock 'n' Roll"

"What's a Little Heartache"

"One Last Look"

"Fight a Fire"

"Hard to Love You"

"Little Hometown Left"

"Her Favorite Color"

"Lovin' Me Too Long"

