Jason Aldean + TEABIRD are serving up new hard tea

Country superstar Jason Aldean has teamed with TEABIRD to launch TEABIRD Hard Tea.

Per a press release, the new product "combines the natural flavor of real-brewed black tea with just the right amount of sweetness" from pure cane sugar, capturing the "southern essence of real American brewed sweet tea."

"It's a refreshingly authentic and flavorful hard sweet tea that's also keeping the spirit of 'better for you' front and center, something that doesn't exist on the market right now," shares Brandon Cason, founder and CEO of TEABIRD.

"I've always respected what Cason built with his other brands, and sweet tea is something that everyone who grew up in the South knows and loves. Hard tea is always a huge hit and a fan-favorite," adds Jason, partner and chief ambassador of TEABIRD.

You can find more information and purchase TEABIRD Hard Tea now at drinkteabird.com.

On the music front, Jason's currently in the top 15 of the country charts with "Let Your Boys Be Country." You can find it on his latest album, Highway Desperado, out now.

