Jason Aldean releases "Should've Been a Cowboy" cover from ACM Awards

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

Fell in love with Jason Aldean's cover of "Should've Been a Cowboy" during Thursday's ACM Awards? Good news, you can now stream it on digital platforms.

"A song that I've played ever since I started playing clubs as a teenager. Thank you Toby for the mark you left on country music, and thank you to his family for letting me be a part of this," Jason shares on Instagram. "'Should've Been A Cowboy' Live from the @acmawards is available to stream everywhere now."

Jason's rendition features a more stripped-back production as compared to Toby Keith's 1993 original, allowing for a more poignant delivery. In fact, his performance on Thursday's show left Toby's family members, who were in attendance, in tears.

You can stream Jason's "Should've Been a Cowboy" wherever you enjoy music. The full ACM Awards performance is also available to watch on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5
    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!