Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar coming to Vegas

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar is opening its fourth location, this time on the Las Vegas Strip.

The announcement arrived Thursday via a video on the restaurant's social platform X, which Jason reshared.

The video opens with skyline shots of its first three locations, Nashville, Gatlinburg and Pittsburgh, as the unmistakable opening lick of Jason's "She's Country" plays before its upcoming Sin City location is revealed.

Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar is slated for a fall 2024 opening at 63 City Center on the Las Vegas Strip.

For more information on the restaurant, visit jasonaldeansbar.com.

Jason's currently climbing the country charts with his new single, "Whiskey Drink," which you can find on his latest album, Highway Desperado

To catch Jason on his ongoing Highway Desperado Tour, visit his website.

