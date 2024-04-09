Jelly Roll brings 'American Idol' "Halfway to Hell"

Jelly Roll brought his latest single, "Halfway to Hell," to Monday's episode of American Idol.



Donning an all-black outfit, Jelly took the stage at the show's taping in Hawaii to perform his soaring number, which he co-wrote with Matt Jenkins, Jesse Frasure and Jessie Jo Dillon.



After his performance, Jelly chatted with host Ryan Seacrest about what mentoring season 22's top 24 contestants meant to him.



"I came here thinking I was going to be able to bless a bunch of young artists, and man, did I end up getting blessed," Jelly reflected. "I think I come from a place where I spent so long destroying that now I just want to build up. It was so hard to change my life, and every one of these kids have a chance right now, tonight, to change their life if these people out there vote."



"Halfway to Hell" is now approaching the top 10 of the country charts. You can find it on Jelly's latest album, Whitsitt Chapel.



Jelly will hit the road this fall on his Beautifully Broken Tour, which kicks off August 27 in Salt Lake City, Utah. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit Jelly's website.

