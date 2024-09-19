Jelly Roll is "Not Okay" after booking 'SNL'

Jelly Roll will be the first musical guest as Saturday Night Live begins to celebrate the half-century mark.

"The premiere of the 50th season of SNL. BRB going to cry for a few hours and call every family member I have," Jelly Roll shared on his socials as the news was announced.

"Bringing therapeutic music to my favorite show ever," he continued. "God is Good."

Jean Smart will host the Sept. 28 episode. The Designing Women alum won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 76th Emmys for Hacks, where Jelly performed "I Am Not Okay" during the in memoriam segment.

