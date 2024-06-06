Jelly Roll is partnering with Dunkin' for National Donut Day — because of course he is

Courtesy Dunkin'

By Andrea Dresdale

Who better to help Dunkin' celebrate National Donut Day than Jelly Roll?

In a new video, Jelly, born Jason DeFord, opens a box of a dozen donuts and bites into a jelly donut, while revealing that he got his famous nickname "from these little guys right here." "Y'all know, growing up, donuts were truly my kryptonite," he adds. "My momma used to tell me all the time that I was so sweet that I could open up my own Dunkin'!"

Jelly then demonstrates various donut-dunking techniques, including one called the "Nash Smash," where he takes a donut and just slams it into a cup of coffee. He ends the video by noting, "Life's better with a little jelly in it!"

At noon Thursday a new line of Jelly Roll-inspired Dunkin' merch will launch at ShopDunkin.com. And on Friday — National Donut Day — you can get a free donut with any drink purchase.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!