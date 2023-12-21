Jelly Roll joins 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve' lineup

Disney/Tony Behar

By Jeremy Chua

Get ready to usher in 2024 with Jelly Roll.

Jelly is set to take the stage on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest. He'll perform a medley of his hits and be joined by singer/songwriter, Jessie Murph, whom he recently teamed with on "Wild Ones."

The star-studded lineup also includes rapper Megan Thee Stallion, pop singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter and Amapiano pop/R&B sensation Tyla.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest airs Sunday, December 31, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

