Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson + HARDY to headline 2024 Faster Horses Festival

Disney/Tony Behar

By Jeremy Chua

Jelly RollLainey Wilson and HARDY have been tapped as headliners for the 2024 Faster Horses Festival.

Slated for July 19-21 in Brooklyn, Michigan, the festival's Main Stage will also feature performances from Old DominionCody JohnsonTyler HubbardRiley GreenJackson DeanERNESTSawyer BrownAshley CookeTigirlily GoldZach TopAlexandra KayShane Smith & The Saints and DJ Rod Youree

Additionally, up-and-comers Jake WorthingtonAvery AnnaJosh RossAnne WilsonTanner AdellStephen Wilson Jr.Graham BarhamAnnie BoskoAidan CanfieldJade EaglesonHunterGirlSamantha McKaigeMeg McReeAustin Williams and Sadie Bass will perform on the Next From Nashville stage.

You can get your three-day festival and camping passes starting February 9 at 10 a.m. ET at FasterHorsesFestival.com.

