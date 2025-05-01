Jelly Roll reveals who'll join him at Billy Bob's Texas

We now know who some of Jelly Roll's friends are.

Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, ERNEST, Russell Dickerson, Dasha and Ashley Cooke are definitely on board to join him for his Tuesday, May 6, show at Billy Bob's Texas at the Fort Worth Stockyards.

The Jelly Roll & Friends show is one of the big lead-up events to the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards, which air live from Frisco, Texas, May 8 on Prime Video.

Both Lainey and Dasha played Jelly's benefit for ACM's charitable arm, Lifting Lives, last year.

