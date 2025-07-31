Jelly Roll and Shaboozey head Down Under together

Disney/Larry McCormack
By Stephen Hubbard

Jelly Roll and Shaboozey are both about to embark on their first performances in Australia — together.

The "Heart of Stone" hitmaker and the "Tipsy" tunesmith will headline the Strummingbird festival this fall. It kicks off Oct. 25 in Sunshine Coast, moves to Newcastle on Nov. 1 and wraps Nov. 2 in Perth.

"She's Somebody's Daughter" singer Drew Baldridge is also part of the lineup.

Of course, it seems likely Jelly and Shaboozey will perform their collab, "Amen," together.

Presales start Aug. 7, before tickets become available to the public the next day.

