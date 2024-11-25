Jelly Roll + OneRepublic team up for new track, 'Hurt'

Jelly Roll has joined Grammy-nominated pop band OneRepublic for a new track, "Hurt."



The original song first appeared on OneRepublic's latest album, Artificial Paradise, which dropped earlier this year.

The collaboration with Jelly Roll includes a new music video directed by Isaac Rentz, known for his work on OneRepublic's "I Ain't Worried" and "Sink or Swim."

Jelly, who's busy with his Beautifully Broken North American Tour, recently earned nominations for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year at this year's CMA Awards.

At the ceremony, which aired on Nov. 20, Jelly performed an emotional rendition of Brooks & Dunn's 2005 hit "Believe" alongside the country duo, which earned him widespread praise as one of the night's standout moments.



Jelly's "I Am Not Okay" is also up for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

