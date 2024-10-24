Jelly Roll's chef opens up about singer's 100-pound weight loss

Jelly Roll and his chef are opening up about how the singer dropped 100 pounds while on tour.

The country star, who is currently on his Beautifully Broken Tour, shed the weight over the last year, his nutrition coach and chef Ian Larios revealed in an Instagram video shared on Jelly's account recently.

The video begins with footage of Jelly proclaiming, "When I see y'all in March ... y'all aren't gonna recognize me. That's why, next year, when y'all see me, you won't recognize me. I'm going to get under a pile of weights in a way that I never had."

Ian's update came next.

"We just passed the halfway point of the tour and Jelly has been crushing it," Larios says in the video, adding that "he just surpassed his 100-pound weight loss. … That 100-pound weight loss goal since his last tour is huge."

Ian says that Jelly's been staying active between performances and traveling, including walking, basketball and boxing, while prioritizing his nutrition.

"One of his favorite pre-show snacks is bananas. We're making this one a little bit fancier today [with] manuka honey [and some] dark chocolate that we grate over the top," he says.

Ian then demonstrates how he prepares a high-protein Nashville hot chicken for Jelly.

"We air fry it. It tricks your brain into thinking this is like that nice, greasy Nashville deep-fried, hot chicken. He's gonna feel like he's eating at home," Larios says. "It's healthy. It's air-fried, full of protein that helps him stay on track."



Jelly's weight has been a topic that's followed him throughout his career.

In the ABC News Studios-produced documentary Jelly Roll: Save Me, Jelly said he'd been told in the past that he was "too fat" to succeed in music and it was a hurdle he'd have to overcome.

