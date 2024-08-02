Jelly Roll's done with his deceiving "Liar"

Jelly Roll's new track, "Liar," is finally out.



The track, which Jelly co-wrote with Ben Johnson, Ashley Gorley and Taylor Phillips, chronicles Jelly's resolve to walk away from his inner demons and the empty lies they promise.



"I, I let you drive around my mind/ I can't count the times you made me feel like I'm nothin'/ Played me like a fool/ Like a fool," Jelly sings in the opening verse, before reflecting in the pre-chorus, "Sayin' drink another whiskey/ Pop another pill/ Money makes you happy/ Heaven isn't real/ You won't find nobody to love/ Because your heart's too broke/ Now I know."



He then professes in the anthemic chorus: "You ain't nothin but a liar/ Yeah I walked right out the fire/ Yeah you tried to keep me down/ Tried to put me underground/ But I'm only goin' higher/ I can hear you in my head/ In my bed when I'm dreamin'/ You try to be my friend but you're blowin' smoke/ Oh and now I ain't scared of tellin' you where you can go/ Cause I know/ You're nothin' but a liar."



The accompanying music video centers around Jelly conveying these realizations to his devilish reflection in the mirror, showing his determination to leave the toxic life he once lived.



Jelly first showcased "Liar" with its debut live performance at the 2024 ACM Awards in May.



"Liar" and Jelly's current single, "I Am Not Okay," preview Jelly's forthcoming new album and follow-up to 2023's Whitsitt Chapel.



Jelly's Beautifully Broken Tour kicks off Aug. 27 in Salt Lake City. For tickets and the full schedule, visit jellyroll615.com.

