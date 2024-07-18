Jelly Roll's done livin' on the "Dead End Road"

Jelly Roll has rolled in with a new Twisters track, "Dead End Road."



The heart-racing country-rock tune is the final preview of Twisters: The Album, which arrives alongside the movie on Friday.



In "Dead End Road," Jelly reflects on his "underthinkin', overusin', tall drinkin', short fusin'" and "low-lifein'" ways and how it's high time he straightened up his act.



"Cause that highway to hell is the road/ I'm on I need to turn around before I'm too far gone/ If I'm ever gonna make it on them streets of gold/ I gotta quit livin' on a dead end road," professes Jelly, who co-wrote the song.



Like the action-packed Twisters, the video for "Dead End Road" features flames, storms and a tornado that also rips the roof off the house Jelly's standing in.



You can watch the full "Dead End Road" music video now on YouTube.

Here's the star-studded country-heavy track list for Twisters: The Album:



Luke Combs – "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"

Miranda Lambert – "Ain't in Kansas Anymore"

Conner Smith – "Steal My Thunder" (feat. Tucker Wetmore)

Thomas Rhett – "Feelin' Country"

Warren Zeiders – "The Cards I've Been Dealt"

Megan Moroney – "Never Left Me"

Lainey Wilson – "Out of Oklahoma"

Bailey Zimmerman – "Hell or High Water"

Jelly Roll – "Dead End Road"

Kane Brown – "Country Classic"

Sam Barber – "Tear Us Apart"

Tyler Childers – "Song While You're Away"

Tucker Wetmore – "Already Had It"

Leon Bridges – "Chrome Cowgirl"

Benson Boone – "Death Wish Love"

Shania Twain & BRELAND – "Boots Don't"

Dylan Gossett – "Stronger Than a Storm"

Lanie Gardner – "Chasing the Wind"

Jelly Roll – "Leave the Light On" (feat. Alexandra Kay)

Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn – "Before I Do"

The Red Clay Strays – "Caddo County"

Tanner Usrey – "Blackberry Wine"

Tanner Adell – "Too Easy"

Mason Ramsey – "Shake Shake (All Night Long)"

Tyler Halverson – "New Loop"

Flatland Cavalry – "Touchdown"

Nolan Taylor – "Driving You Home"

Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy & James McAlister – "Wall of Death"

Charley Crockett – "(Ghost) Riders in the Sky"

