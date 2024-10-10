Jelly Roll's commemorating World Mental Health Day in a special way

By Jeremy Chua

It's World Mental Health Day and Jelly Roll is commemorating it with a special American Greetings collaboration.

The "Save Me" singer's rolled out four new Creatacard greetings. Inspired by his upcoming album, Beautifully Broken, the interactive digital cards feature messages of encouragement, love and hope, such as "We Find Hope When Times Are the Hardest," "I F****** Love You" and "It's Okay Not To Be Okay," a nod to Jelly's current single, "I Am Not Okay."

A clip of "I Am Not Okay" is also included in each e-card, which you can personalize with a video, message, photo, digital envelope liner and stamp.

You can check them out now at americangreetings.com/jelly-roll.

Beautifully Broken arrives Friday and can be preordered and presaved now.

Here's the Beautifully Broken track list:
"Winning Streak"
"Burning"
"Heart of Stone"
"I Am Not Okay"
"When the Drugs Don't Work" (feat. Ilsey)
"Higher Than Heaven" (feat. Wiz Khalifa)
"Liar"
"Everyone Bleeds"
"Get By"
"Unpretty"
"Grace"
"What It Takes"
"Hey Mama"
"Time of Day" (feat. mgk)
"Born Again"
"Guilty"
"Little Light"
"Hear Me Out"
"Woman"
"Smile So Much"
"My Cross"
"What's Wrong With Me"

