Jimmie Allen files countersuit against two women who accused him of sexual assault

Jimmie Allen is denying all allegations made against him by two women who claimed he had sexually assaulted them.



In May, Allen's previous day-to-day manager, Jane Doe, sued him for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking and emotional distress, according to a report obtained by Variety. In June, Variety reported the second woman, Jane Doe 2, accused Allen of sexual assault and recording their sexual encounter without her consent.



Now, Billboard has reported that Allen's lawyers have not only denied all claims but filed a "countersuit against each accuser and [are] seeking unspecified monetary damages."



"Throughout the Variety article, Jane Doe made several untruthful statements which painted Allen and Doe's consensual affair as nonconsensual sexual misconduct," his lawyers say. "Allen's reputation and relationships within the entertainment industry have also been severely damaged as a result [of] Jane Doe's statements in the Variety article."



In response to Jane Doe 2's assertions, Allen's lawyers posit, "Before the encounter escalated further, Allen asked Jane Doe 2 if it was OK for him to set up his camera phone to record their encounter. Jane Doe 2 agreed. Allen left the balcony and set up his camera phone in plain view at the foot of the bed. Allen and Jane Doe 2 began to engage in a consensual sexual encounter in view of the camera phone."



"As the son and brother of rape victims, and the father of daughters, these false claims are extremely hurtful to me and everyone around me," Allen says in a statement to Billboard. "These false allegations have caused me to lose a vast number of business and endorsement opportunities that I worked extremely hard for. These false allegations have also not only harmed me, but have caused severe financial damage to my band, my team, and their families."



The full report is available on Billboard.

