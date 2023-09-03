Jimmy Buffett cause of death revealed; Paul McCartney, James Taylor & more pay tribute

Tributes have been pouring in following the news that "Margaritaville" singer Jimmy Buffett passed away Friday, September 1 at the age of 76.

According to the official obituary posted to the late singer's website, Buffett died after a four-year battle with Merkel Cell Skin Cancer, a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer. The obit notes, "He continued to perform during treatment, playing his last show, a surprise appearance in Rhode Island, in early July."

Among the tributes coming in for Buffett, Paul McCartney wrote, "It seems that so many wonderful people are leaving this world, and now Jimmy Buffett is one of them. I've known Jimmy for some time and found him to be one of the kindest and most generous people."

McCartney recalled a time while on vacation he had forgotten his guitar and Jimmy had a roadie restring one of his so the left-handed McCartney could play it. Buffett then gifted McCartney with a left-handed guitar made by a friend. “It’s a beautiful instrument, and every time I play it now it’ll remind me of what a great man Jimmy was,” he writes.

James Taylor also posted a lengthy tribute to his "old pal" Buffett, calling him "a real example of a man" adding he was "a model of how to enjoy the great gift of being alive."

Other tributes include:

President Joe Biden - "A poet of paradise, Jimmy Buffett was an American music icon who inspired generations to step back and find the joy in life and in one another. We had the honor to meet and get to know Jimmy over the years, and he was in life as he was performing on stage – full of goodwill and joy, using his gift to bring people together. "

Former President Bill Clinton wrote that Buffett's "music brought happiness to millions of people," adding, "I'll always be grateful for his kindness, generosity, and great performances through the years, including at the White House in 2000. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and legion of devoted fans."

Kenny Chesney shared video of him singing one of Buffett's tunes writing, "So goodbye Jimmy.Thanks for your friendship and the songs I will carry in my heart forever. Sail on Sailor." The post also featured a live performance of him and Jimmy singing "Margaritaville."

Sammy Hagar – "The Godfather of lifestyle. Jimmy started it all and took it farther than anyone. He taught us all how to live. Jimmy taught us all how to wear shorts, flip-flops and a worn out T-shirt, walk on stage or to your favorite restaurant, and be comfortable."

Jon Bon Jovi – "Jimmy Sail on my good friend Luv u."

Graham Nash – "I was so sad to hear that my friend Jimmy Buffett has passed away. He had a truly uplifting spirit and a real gift with words. Sending love to his family, to the wonderful Coral Reefer Band, and all his many fans who love him."

Sheryl Crow - "He was as he always was… a bright light! With a wonderful sense of humor and always so warm. I will miss knowing he is on the planet. He is up there sailing the bright blue Caribbean!"

Bob Seger - "Sunshine personified. I never met a human being that didn't like him. He'll be greatly missed."

Ben Stiller - "I'm so sad about the great @jimmybuffett. His music was more than just the lifestyle - it was emotional and iconic. Made the world a better place and always will. Sending love to his family."

Brian Wilson - "Love and Mercy, Jimmy Buffett"

Beach Boys' Mike Love - "Your music brought joy to so many people, including me. It was always a pleasure when our paths crossed and we were able to share the stage together." He added, "Your sense of humor and gracious nature was a pleasure to be a round. Although we'll miss you, we'll continue to enjoy the beautiful music that you've blessed upon us. No more shoes, just your toes in heaven's sand."

Blake Shelton - "Heart broken this morning hearing of Jimmy Buffett's passing. What an incredible talent and man. His songs will live on forever. I'll bet most of y'all don't know that he wrote the theme song for @BarmageddonUSA for me about 2 years ago. Raising a glass today to the Son of a son of a Sailer."

Jason Aldean - "It's a sad day today. I woke up to the news of Jimmy Buffett's passing. His music has been the soundtrack to my life. Spending a lot of my childhood in South Florida, he was the epitome of a free spirit and lived a lifestyle that we all admired and strived to emulate," adding, "You inspired a lot of us Jimmy and you will forever be remembered. RIP brother."

