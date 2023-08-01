Jon Pardi to be inducted as an Opry member in October

Jon Pardi will become a member of the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday, October 24, across two Opry shows.



The announcement comes after Guy Fieri and country legend Alan Jackson invited him to join the Grand Ole Opry during his performance at Stagecoach Festival in April.



Jon will be the first California native to be a Grand Ole Opry member.



"I moved to Nashville chasing a dream at 22 years old and now I'm here. I love you guys and I love country music. Thank you, everybody. This is an amazing night. I'll never forget it," Jon shared during his onstage surprise. "I always wondered how this might happen if it was going to. I never imagined anything this great. That was incredible."



"There is no better representation of Northern California than you, man," Guy added after the momentous event.



Jon kicks off his Mr. Saturday Night World Tour on August 25 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, with stateside shows happening from September 28. For the full list of dates, visit jonpardi.com.

Jon's latest single, "Your Heart Or Mine," is currently #7 on the country charts.

