Jon Pardi gets animated in "Beer for Santa" video

Ever seen Jon Pardi in cartoon form? Well, you're about to.

Pardi has dropped an animated music video for his new Christmas song, "Beer for Santa."

The feel-good visualizer follows Jon and his canine pal as they plot to lure Santa Claus with a couple of cold ones. After making his way down the chimney to Jon's Christmas tree, Santa gets electrocuted, leaving him unable to continue the rest of his sleigh ride-fueled voyage.

Santa, Jon and Jon's dog wind up sharing a six-pack with Santa, just as the song's lyrics go: "Tonight, I'm leaving beer out for Santa/ Yeah, I might stay up and have one with him too."

You can find "Beer for Santa" on Jon's debut holiday album, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi, out now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.