Jon Pardi saddles up for debut Christmas album

Jon Pardi is set to release his debut Christmas album on October 27.



The aptly-titled Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi will feature 12 as-yet-unannounced songs and is produced by Jon, Bart Butler and Ryan Gore.



To celebrate this project, the "Head Over Boots" singer will hit New York City on December 16 for his headlining A Very Merry Christmas With Jon Pardi show at Beacon Theatre.



In addition to his Big Apple show, Jon will ring in the holiday season at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry for an Opry Country Christmas performance on November 26. This will mark the California native's first time playing on the historic stage as a member following his induction, which is slated for October 24.



Tickets for A Very Merry Christmas With Jon Pardi go on sale Friday, October 6, at 10 a.m. at Jon Pardi's website. A presale for Citi members and the Pardi Animal Fan Club begins Tuesday, October 3.



Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi is available for preorder and presave now. A special gold vinyl can also be preordered now at store.umgnashville.com.

