Jon Pardi teases new album, talks overall sound + direction

Jon Pardi's new single with Luke Bryan, "Cowboys and Plowboy," is out now.

The track serves as the first preview of Jon's upcoming new album, which he's been hard at work on.

"I feel like every album defines me more as an artist, and it's never the same stuff," Jon says.

The songs on the California native's next record will not be anything different from his past traditional country-leaning releases, and he likes it that way. After all, it gives songwriters an opportunity to not just write a "Morgan Wallen-sounding-like song."

"They can write something [that] would be in a 97 or a topic that only real country could sing," he notes.

Jon may have notched six number-one hits on country radio, but he's not bent on chasing trends or only radio-ready tunes. When it comes to albums, he's all about taking a holistic approach.

"I do listen to those songs and I do record those songs that will mean more than just 'this sounds like a radio hit,'" says Jon. "There's also some bangers that are going to be playing on the radio, too. But I believe in the album. I will never not believe in the album."

Jon and Luke's "Cowboys and Plowboys" hits country radio Monday, October 16.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.