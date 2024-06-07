Jordan Davis is "all gas, no brakes" and TR's "feeling very jacked" as CMA Fest 2024 gets underway

Thomas Rhett, Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde and classic rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd officially set the music in motion Thursday night as CMA Fest 2024 got underway at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

Even though Jordan's been on Luke Combs' tour this year -- and last year's festival was his first time playing a stadium -- the Louisiana native was still feeling the enormity of it all.

"Even when we went up to soundcheck, I was like, they could not have pushed this stage back any further," he said backstage before his performance.

"We've got 30 minutes, and I think we're only NOT playing music for 70 seconds of it," he revealed. "So it's pedal to the metal and we're trying to get to as many songs as possible... So it's really just kind of all gas, no brakes."

TR was anxiously looking forward to debuting new music from his seventh album, About a Woman, which comes out August 23.

"We're gonna play our new song, 'Gone Country,' that comes out... at midnight," TR told ABC Audio. "Me and the band learned it literally this week. So we're all kinda a little nervous to play it in front of a stadium full of people."

"But man, it's gonna be so fun... We as a band are feeling very jacked right now," he concluded.

"Redneck Woman" Gretchen Wilson surprised the crowd by showing up to perform her signature song with Ashley, who'll host the annual special with Jelly Roll Tuesday, June 25, on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.