Jordan Davis notches two-week #1 with "Next Thing You Know"

Courtesy of MCA Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Jordan Davis"Next Thing You Know" holds steady at #1 for two weeks on the Mediabase Country chart.

The romantic ode, which was written with Greylan JamesChase McGill and Josh Osborne, is Jordan's sixth career #1 single and third multi-week chart-topper.

"Next Thing You Know" is the latest single from Jordan's album, Bluebird Days. The 17-song project also includes the previous #1 hits "What My World Spins Around" and "Buy Dirt" with Luke Bryan.

Jordan's opening for Dierks Bentley on the Gravel & Gold Tour all summer long. For his full tour schedule, jordandavisofficial.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

