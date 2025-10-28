Jordan Davis says it 'Ain't a Bad Life' when Thomas Rhett is your therapist

Thomas Rhett & Jordan Davis' "Ain't a Bad Life" (Big Machine)
By Stephen Hubbard

Since Thomas Rhett and Jordan Davis have a hit duet with "Ain't a Bad Life," it's not hard to imagine that the two are good friends.

But Jordan says the relationship actually goes deeper than that. 
"I joke about this — Thomas is kinda my therapist," he says. "I talk to Thomas a pretty good bit. He probably gets tired of seeing me call him or asking him to go to breakfast, but he always picks up. It’s never about music."
Of course, when TR suggested turning "Ain't a Bad Life" into a collab, Jordan couldn't tell his "therapist" no.
"I love that song," Jordan says. "The second Thomas sent it over, I was like, ‘Dude, you let me know when. I’m all in.’"
"And this song was done and it was gettin’ close to coming out," he says. "And we talked. But it wasn’t until like the last like couple minutes of our conversation when Thomas was like, ‘Dude, I’m stoked about our song, too.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, dude, I can’t wait for that.’"
Jordan and Thomas have plenty to compare notes about, since each has four kids, with TR now expecting a fifth.

