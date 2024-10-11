Justin Moore gets autobiographical with 'This Is My Dirt'

Justin Moore has dug out his eighth album, This Is My Dirt — and it's one he's real proud of.

"I've never made albums to try to make a statement," says Justin. "I just try to find or write the best collection of songs that I can, but this album became a home project with the first single ['This Is My Dirt']. There's the same hilarious, beer-drinking, hell-raising music that we've had in all of our albums — stone-cold Country — and I'm proud of that."



In an Instagram post, Justin thanked Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley and Randy Houser for collaborating with him, before expressing gratitude to his fans.



"To the fans, I can't thank you enough. You're the reason we've been fortunate enough to make it to an 8th album," he shares. "Hope y'all enjoy this one as much as I do."



"This Is My Dirt" is currently in the top five and ascending the country charts.



Here's the This Is My Dirt track list:

"This Is My Dirt"

"Put a Boot in It"

"The Worst (ft. Randy Houser)"

"Glad to Be Here"

"Love Your Hometown"

"Beer Ain't One (ft. Blake Shelton)"

"The Getting By"

"Redneck Love"

"Time's Ticking (ft. Dierks Bentley)"

"F Word"

"Never Left Me"

"You Know It's Coming"

