Kane Brown slips into the driver's seat with his latest #1

Kane Brown's taking the wheel as "Backseat Driver" hits the top of the chart.

It's his eighth #1 in a row and his 13th overall.

It's also his second chart-topper from his latest album, The High Road, following "Miles On It" with Marshmello. Kane recently released the non-album track "2 Pair" as his latest radio single.

Here's a complete rundown of Brown's number ones:

"What Ifs" (ft. Lauren Alaina)

"Heaven"

"Lose It"

"Good As You"

"Homesick"

"Famous Friends" (with Chris Young)

"One Mississippi"

"Like I Love Country Music"

"Thank God" (with Katelyn Brown)

"Bury Me In Georgia"

"I Can Feel It"

"Miles On It" (with Marshmello)

"Backseat Driver"

