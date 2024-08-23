Kane Brown takes "Miles on It" international

Kane Brown has gone global with his current Marshmello-assisted single, "Miles on It."



Kane's dropped a set of remixes on digital platforms featuring collaborators from seven countries.



They include SMU (Brazil), Ghetto Kids (Mexico), Joel Corry (U.K.), Ely Oaks (Germany), COLDKIDS (China), and VAVO and Frank Walker (Canada).



You can hear the seven remixes wherever you enjoy music.



"Miles on It" is currently in the top 20 and ascending the country charts.



Kane is wrapping up his In The Air Tour with its remaining three shows in Los Angeles, Denver and Arlington, before bringing the trek to Australia in November. For tickets, visit kanebrownmusic.com.

