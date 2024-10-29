Kane Brown + Marshmello score second #1 with 'Miles on It'

By Jeremy Chua

After clocking some "Miles" up the country charts, Kane Brown and Marshmello are officially #1.

"Miles on It" is the singers' second chart-topper; their first was the 2019 crossover smash "One Thing Right."

Kane's got a big 2025 ahead of him.

On Jan. 24, he'll drop his new album, High Road, before kicking off his The High Road Tour March 13 in San Diego, California. Joining Kane as openers are Scotty McCreery, Mitchell Tenpenny, Ashley Cooke and Dasha.

High Road is available for preorder and presave now.

For a full list of dates for Kane's The High Road Tour and to purchase tickets, visit kanebrownmusic.com.

