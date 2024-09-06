Kane Brown's going to receive a special award

By Jeremy Chua

Kane Brown is set to receive the Country Champion Award at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards. 

The special nod will recognize his "passion for service and groundbreaking contributions to the country music industry and beyond," according to a press release.

Wynonna Judd was the Country Champion Award recipient at the PCCAs in 2023.

The 2024 People's Choice Country Awards, hosted by Shania Twain, air live from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!