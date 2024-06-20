Kane + Katelyn welcome third child

Kane Brown is officially a dad of three.



The "Thank God" singer and his wife, Katelyn, welcomed their third child on Tuesday.



Kane shared the news on Instagram alongside the baby boy's name, Krewe Allen Brown, and photos of them and their newborn.



The first slide captures Kane and Katelyn smiling as they swaddle Krewe on the hospital bed, while the last photo's a monochrome shot of their baby boy's tiny feet.



Krewe joins his two older sisters Kodi Jane, 2, and Kingsley Rose, 4.



Kane's got shows lined up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Wildwood, New Jersey, on Thursday and Saturday, respectively, before taking a couple of days off and returning July 3 for a show in Quapaw, Oklahoma. Tickets and a full list of dates are available now at tour.kanebrownmusic.com.

Kane and Marshmello are making their way up the country charts with their latest single, "Miles on It."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.