Keith, Lainey, Jelly + more to perform at 2024 CMT Music Awards

Courtesy of CMT

By Jeremy Chua

The first round of performers for the 2024 CMT Music Awards has been revealed.

Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Sam Hunt, Jelly RollBailey Zimmerman and host Kelsea Ballerini are among those set to take the stage, with more artists to be announced later.

Keith will perform "Straight Line," the lead single from his upcoming new album; Lainey will celebrate how "Country's Cool Again"; Sam's set to debut a new track; Jelly will take the stage for an as-yet-unannounced song; and Bailey's singing his current single, "Where It Ends."

Additional performers, presenters and 2024 CMT Music Awards details will be shared soon.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards air live from Austin, Texas, on April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!