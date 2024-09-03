Keith Urban climbs up "High" in Sydney

Keith Urban brought the meaning of his next album's title, High, to a whole new level.



The Aussie-born country superstar is back Down Under, and he took the opportunity to climb to the peak of Sydney Harbour Bridge after his pop-up show in the city.



"We're getting HIGH in Sydney [arrow up emoji] a massive thank you to everyone at @theoxfordartfactory last night! SO GOOD," Keith captioned his Instagram carousel, which featured snapshots of him on the bridge, as well as photos and videos of him at his Sydney concert.



Keith will return to Australia in August 2025 for his newly announced High And Alive World Tour with opener Chase Matthew.



In the meantime, Keith's gearing up for the release of his 11th studio album, High, on Sept. 20. The project, which will include current single "Messed Up as Me," is available for preorder and presave now.

Here's the full track listing for High:

"Blue Sky"

"Straight Line"

"Messed Up As Me"

"Wildside"

"Go Home W U (with Lainey Wilson)"

"Chuck Taylors"

"Daytona"

"Love Is Hard"

"Heart Like a Hometown"

"Laughin' All the Way to the Drank"

"Dodge in a Silverado"

"Break the Chain"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.