Keith Urban previews live album with new version of 'Long Hot Summer'

By Stephen Hubbard

There's a new, as-yet-unnamed live album coming from Keith Urban this fall.

Fans can get their first taste of it on July 25, when the Australian superstar releases a new version of "Long Hot Summer" recorded on his High and Alive World Tour. Originally appearing on his Get Closer album, the track hit #1 in the U.S. and Canada in 2011.

So far, that's all we know about what will be Keith's first full-length concert recording.

Keith's High and Alive World Tour continues Thursday in Denver, before subsequent stops in Salt Lake City and Nampa, Idaho, on Friday and Saturday.

