Keith Urban wraps High and Alive World Tour before setting out on 'The Road'

Even though Keith Urban's wrapping up his High and Alive World Tour Friday night at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, the trek will live on through his new deluxe album.

The expanded edition of High, which came out in September 2024, adds concert versions of six of the album's songs: his current single, "Straight Line," previous hit "Messed Up as Me," "Go Home W U," "Heart Like a Hometown," "Laughin' All the Way to the Drank" and "Chuck Taylors." The full 18-track version is available now.

On Sunday Keith stars in the premiere of the new music competition show The Road, alongside one of its creators, Blake Shelton. The two talked about the new series on CBS Mornings ahead of its Sunday premiere on CBS.

