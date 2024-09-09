Kelsea Ballerina's calling "Dibs" on Madison Square Garden

Kelsea Ballerini will mark the arrival of her new album with a special one-night-only show at Madison Square Garden.

Patterns is set to arrive Oct. 25, just four days before the Oct. 29 show at the iconic New York City venue.

"The whole time I was making this album, I was visualizing and dreamscaping ways to bring it to life for our live show, and it was something I couldn't wait more than five days after its release to do," Kelsea commented on her socials, along with an elaborate announcement video starring her dog Dibs.

“When good things happen, when new chapters begin, you want to share them with your people," she continued. "This time around, it just so happens to be in a bucket list venue in the heart of a city that is landmarked heavily in the music and visuals of PATTERNS. I’m so giddy to be celebrating this album release at Madison Square Garden...see you in New York City!"

Presales for the show are underway now, with tickets becoming available to the general public on Kelsea's birthday, Sept. 12.

