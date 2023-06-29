Kelsea Ballerini hit in the face by object onstage: “Don’t throw things”

Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face by an item thrown onstage on Wednesday, June 28, in Boise, Idaho. In the middle of performing her current single “If You Go Down (I’m Going Down Too),” a small object thrown from the crowd hits Kelsea. Immediately, the singer flinches and turns away, appearing visibly hurt in the eye by the item, as evidenced by video footage shared by Kelsea’s official fan Twitter account, @KelseaCentral. One of Kelsea’s band members swiftly approaches her to check if she was alright. While Kelsea signals the crowd to continue singing along, halfway through, she walks off the stage with security following closely behind. In a follow-up video posted by another fan account @weweregolden on TikTok, Kelsea returned onstage to continue her show while weighing in on the incident. “All I care about is keeping everyone safe. So if you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know. There’s security everywhere tonight. If anyone’s pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling or anything, just always flag it,” Kelsea said, before directly addressing what happened. “Don’t throw things. You know?” the singer told the crowd. “I just, I always want shows of mine — every show, for every artist — but I’m in control of this one, and I just want it to be a safe place for everyone. We have little kids here and can you help me do that tonight, please?” Kelsea’s currently on her Heartfirst Tour with upcoming stops in Salt Lake City and Phoenix on June 29 and July 1, respectively.





Guys. I know we all mean well. We all want to show Kelsea love the best way we know how, and shower her with all the gifts. But throwing things on stage where artists are already so vulnerable is NOT the move. If you can’t hand it to her, there are so many other options. Lord,… pic.twitter.com/oIgy2JDn3V — Kelsea Central • fan account (@KelseaCentral) June 29, 2023

