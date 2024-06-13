Kelsea Ballerini shares new album update: "The first single is right around the corner"

Get excited, Kelsea Ballerini fans. A new album's on the way, and its lead single is arriving soon.



"Half of it is in mixing and half of it is in finishing vocals and doing overdubs," Kelsea tells People at CMA Fest. "We're really close to being done. And the first single is right around the corner."



While a release schedule's not quite ready, the "Miss Me More" singer says she's already recorded a bunch of album and song promotion content.



"We've shot everything. A million things! This feels like the most ahead of it I've gotten to be where it's like, OK, I've had all this time to work on the record and now that it's taken shape, be able to bring it to life visually and have the time to really plan a proper show," shares Kelsea. "It feels really nice to be able to have that all laid out and not rush into it so much."



Issuing a follow-up to the acclaimed Rolling Up the Welcome Mat is no easy feat — Kelsea knows that. But, she's trusting her gut and truly letting art imitate life.



"I took the truth-telling and the integrity of my songwriting and I just moved it into this chapter of life," says Kelsea. "It's being 30 and being in a relationship and being a friend and being a daughter, and feeling like an adult but also still feeling like a kid — all of those nuances and really writing about it from that same place of honesty. And now I feel like I'm ready to follow it up."



While you wait for more details on Kelsea's new album, catch her performance on this year's CMA Fest television special, airing June 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

