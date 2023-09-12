Kelsea Ballerini plots 'Homecoming Show' in Knoxville arena

Kelsea Ballerini's making her headlining arena show debut soon, and it'll be back in her old stomping ground.



The "half of my hometown" singer has announced that she's headed back to Knoxville, Tennessee, on November 2 for The Homecoming Show.



The one-night-only concert will take place at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center with Ingrid Andress and Georgia Webster serving as openers.



"Throughout the last decade and four albums, there has been a consistent ode to my hometown. Whether it be lyrically like in 'half of my hometown' or celebrating milestone moments in venues like my high school, the Tennessee Theater, or the Civic Center, it's always been incredibly important to me to go back to the place that let me go to chase my dream," shares Kelsea.



"Playing Thompson-Boling has been on my bucket list since I was a little kid watching my favorite musicians come through town and is the perfect place to celebrate such a bookmark year and kick off a new level of touring," she adds.



Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m. Kelsea's Legends fan club members get presale access on Wednesday, September 13, at 10 a.m.

Kelsea's The Homecoming Show announcement video is available to watch on YouTube.

Coming up, fans can catch Kelsea performing "Penthouse (Healed Version)" on the 2023 MTV VMAs Tuesday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

